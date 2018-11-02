|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|New York
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Orlando
|2
|5
|.286
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|.250
|1½
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Chicago
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|New Orleans
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Portland
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Oklahoma City
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Sacramento
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Phoenix
|1
|6
|.143
|6
___
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119, OT
Denver 108, Chicago 107, OT
Indiana 107, New York 101
Minnesota 128, Utah 125
Golden State 131, New Orleans 121
L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90
|Thursday's Games
Denver 110, Cleveland 91
Oklahoma City 111, Charlotte 107
Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 113
Sacramento 146, Atlanta 115
Boston 117, Milwaukee 113
Portland 132, New Orleans 119
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.