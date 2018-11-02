TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is ranked as the world's worst abuser of internet freedom once again, according to the latest report issued by Freedom House, for bringing its internet controls to a new extreme over the past year by implementing a sweeping cybersecurity law and introducing surveillance technology.

The Washington-based think tank also pointed out that the internet was less and less free across the world last year, with 26 of 65 countries surveyed demonstrating declining internet freedom.

The report measured a country's level of internet freedom by looking at access to internet, levels of censorship and violations of user rights, as well as records of arrests or attacks prompted by internet users' online activity.

Governments in Iran, Russia, Egypt, Venezuela, Belarus, China, and Cambodia all took steps to silence independent voices with arbitrary internet blocking, arguing that only the state can be trusted to separate truth from fake news and jeopardizing freedom of expression.

Internet controls within China reached new extremes in 2018, according to the report, with the implementation of the Cybersecurity Law and upgrades to surveillance technology, The law requires network operators and social media companies to register users under their real names and to ensure that all data about Chinese users is hosted within the country.

In China, state surveillance in Xinjiang, a western region with an ethnic and religious minority, has also increased, according to the report.

Freedom House said China has been leading the charge, and even has its followers in Vietnam, Uganda and Tanzania. China is believed to have supplied telecommunications hardware, advanced facial-recognition technology, and data-analytics tools to governments with poor human rights records, which could benefit Chinese intelligence services as well as repressive local authorities.