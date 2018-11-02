Alice Lemieux addresses fellow Google employees as they take part in a protest against what they said is the tech company's mishandling of sexual misc
A worker carries a sign during a protest against Google's handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarte
Google workers take part in a protest against what they said is the tech company's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against executives Thu
Workers protest against Google's handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2
Workers protest against Google's handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2
A worker protests against Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
Google employee Kiwoba Allaire protests against Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Mountain View, Calif. Alla
Workers leave Google's Mountain View, Calif., main quad on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, after some Google employees walked off the job Thursday in a protes
Google employees fill Harry Bridges Plaza in front of the Ferry Building during a walkout Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in San Francisco. Hundreds of Google
NEW YORK (AP) — Google employees who staged a global walkout Thursday are the most visible example of a surprising trend: highly paid engineers emerging from their comfortable bubbles to speak out.
Elite technology employees have been stirring and in some cases organizing for much of the past two years. It started with internal workplace meetings and message boards, then signed protest letters and ultimately in company walkouts.
These workers have demanded changes such as better handling of workplace sexual harassment and discrimination, corporate opposition to the Trump administration's travel ban, and the rejection of government contracts they believe amount to misuse of the products they're helping to build and sell.
Such a revolt would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, prior to the election of President Donald Trump.