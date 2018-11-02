  1. Home
Protests in Pakistan delay release of Christian woman

By  Associated Press
2018/11/02 12:48
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The release of a Christian woman in Pakistan who was acquitted after she was sentenced to death for blasphemy has apparently been delayed after talks failed between the government and Islamists who wanted her publicly hanged.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the 2010 conviction of Asia Bibi on charges of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Since then, Islamists have blocked highways to pressure the government to stop her release from an undisclosed detention facility.

On Friday, Pakistan shut schools and colleges after Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik party, announced his talks with the government failed.

He asked his supporters to continue sit-ins as authorities summoned paramilitary troops to restore order.