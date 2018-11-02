|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|42
|34
|Boston
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|29
|Montreal
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|40
|33
|Toronto
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|43
|39
|Pittsburgh
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|45
|35
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|39
|30
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|33
|39
|Carolina
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|34
|Columbus
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|39
|43
|Washington
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|43
|43
|Ottawa
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|40
|46
|New Jersey
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|34
|32
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|35
|43
|Philadelphia
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|35
|48
|Detroit
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|34
|49
|Florida
|10
|2
|5
|3
|7
|30
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|46
|30
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|39
|34
|Calgary
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|47
|47
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|35
|35
|Colorado
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|46
|33
|Vancouver
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|44
|Edmonton
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|36
|34
|San Jose
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|41
|36
|Chicago
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|43
|51
|Dallas
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|36
|31
|Anaheim
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|34
|40
|Arizona
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|21
|St. Louis
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|41
|42
|Vegas
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|30
|39
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|22
|39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
|Thursday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Dallas 2, Toronto 1
Detroit 4, New Jersey 3
Montreal 6, Washington 4
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5, Vegas 3
Calgary 6, Colorado 5
Edmonton 4, Chicago 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 2, SO
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Florida vs. Winnipeg at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.