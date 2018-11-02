Maria Gomez, 22, carries her son David Moises, 1, as the thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border moves
Honduran migrants travel on trucks as the thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juc
Honduran migrant Jose Macy carries his four-year-old nephew Yair Perez as the thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans migrants hoping to reach t
Children beg their father to let them have some of a donated jar of baby food, in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico, where the migrant caravan stops f
A man lifts his son off the back of a flatbed trailer after the driver refused to carry migrants from the caravan in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico
Fany Lizeth Cruz uses chords on her wrists to keep close her daughter, right, and another little girl, as her son walks with them as part of the Centr
A girl carries a stuffed teddy bear as she walks with her mother with a migrant caravan near Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
A baby sleeps in a stroller as the Central American migrant caravan avances between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. In the migr
A mother with a baby in a stroller waits in hopes of boarding a tractor trailer, as the migrant caravan makes its way between Pijijiapan and Tonala, C
A girl gets bathed by her mother as the migrant caravan set up camp for the night in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. In the mig
Sleeping on the asphalt, a migrant mother and her daughters wait for a free ride on the shoulder of the highway, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexic
A Honduran migrant clutches his infant while trying to hitch a ride on a passing truck as the caravan moves near Mapastepec Chiapas state, Mexico, Thu
A baby stroller sits abandoned next to the highway as the migrant caravan moves away from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. In t
A girl shields herself from the sun with cardboard while looking for a ride with her mother, as the migrant caravan moves near Tapanatepec, Oaxaca sta
MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico (AP) — Migrants from Central America complained of foul smells, snakes and dim lighting in the lot where organizers recommended they camp overnight in southern Mexico, and some occupied a nearby abandoned hotel that had been damaged by an earthquake.
Thousands of migrants arrived in the town of Matias Romero after an exhausting 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, where they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. After nightfall, the group decided they would leave at 5 a.m. Friday toward the coastal state of Veracruz, with their destination either the town of Donaji or Sayula de Aleman.
Cesar Caraca, a 26-year-old Honduran migrant, said he killed a poisonous coral snake in the brush near the site at the entrance to Matias Romero where they had set up camp.