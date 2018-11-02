In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, members of a US-bound migrant caravan stand on a road after federal police briefly blocked their way outside the town of
In this Oct. 28, 2018 photoCentral American migrants watch as a Mexican Federal Police helicopter flies over the border bridge connecting Guatemala an
Oct. 2p, 2018 photoA new group of Central American migrants bound for the U.S border wade in mass across the Suchiate River, that connects Guatemala a
In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Honduran migrant Cesar Reynieri steps out from the Novillero River after bathing, in Tapanatepec, Mexico. Thousands of mi
In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, members of a US-bound migrant caravan rest on a road between the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca after federal polic
In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, a wall of police in riot gear blocks the highway to stop a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants from advanci
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, migrants from El Salvador wait to be attended by Salvadoran migration authorities in La Hachadura, El Salvador, Wednesday
In this Oct. 26, 2018 photo, a boy wears a devil mask he had just bought in a local shop, as the caravan of Central American migrants stops for the ni
In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate with the Social Liberal Party, waves after voting in the presidential runoff elect
In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, supporters of presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro sing the national anthem outside his residence in Rio de Janeiro,
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, an university student performs suspended from a pedestrian bridge during a protest asking for a bigger budget for public
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Deyverson of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, and Carlos Izquierdoz of Argentina's Boca Juniors vie for the ball during a Copa
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo photo, Argentina's River Plate players celebrate after defeating Brazil's Gremio during a semifinal second leg match of th
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Luciano of Brazil's Fluminense, second from left, and teammate Richard, center, fight with goalkeeper Esteban Conde of Ur
In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates becoming Formula One champion during the Mexico Grand Prix auto ra
In this Oct. 26, 2018 photo photo, a street vendor keeps food warm on the perimeters of the General Cemetery where images of indigenous women are proj
In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Young women, with their faces painted as a clown and zombie for Halloween, travel in the subway in Santiago, Chile. (AP P
In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, performers in costume attend a Day of the Dead parade in Juchitan, Mexico, the town where a caravan of thousands of Centr
In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, a performer participates in the Day of the Dead parade on Reforma avenue in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Olga Socorec balances flowers on her head as she pauses to pose for a portrait while decorating the tombs of family member
In this Oct. 26, 2018 photo, a model wears a creation from the Joao Pimenta collection during Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penne
In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Clarita the Bengal tiger plays with one of her three cubs at the Huachipa Zoo, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. Clarita's
In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Venezuelan red siskin perch on branches in Vargas, Venezuela. Some 40 farmers in the rugged, coastal mountains of Carayac
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Thousands of Central American migrants plodded northward with hopes of reaching the United States, trudging on foot and sometimes catching rides as they wound their way into southern Mexico.
In Brazil, far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro was elected president, after four straight elections won by the left- leaning Workers' Party.
Mexicans dressed up in elaborate and sometimes macabre costumes to remember departed loved ones in Dead of the Dead observances.
In South American soccer, perennial favorites and rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors of Argentina defeated their Brazilian opponents to advance to the final of the Copa Libertadores tournament.
British racing driver Lewis Hamilton won his fifth F1 championship by finishing fourth in the Mexico Grand Prix, putting him in a tie with the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for the second-most career titles.
The Huachipa Zoo, on the outskirts of Peru's capital, celebrated the birth of three white Bengal tigers.
___
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter