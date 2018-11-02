Koskinen, Oilers blank Blackhawks 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koskinen made 40 saves for his first career NHL shutout, Drake Caggiula scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Thursday night.

Jason Garrison and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers (7-4-1), who have won four of five.

The 30-year-old Koskinen became the sixth goaltender in franchise history to record at least 40 saves in a shutout performance.

Cam Ward made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (6-5-3), who have lost four straight.

Koskinen made 15 saves during a scoreless first period and Edmonton jumped in front 18 seconds into the second. Caggiula showed some deft hands in front, spinning around and then shoveling home his third of the season while being knocked to his knees from behind.

Koskinen made some exceptional stops to keep Edmonton in front, denying Jonathan Toews on a short-handed breakaway with six minutes left in the middle period, and then Alex DeBrincat in tight later on during the same sloppy Oilers power play.

Edmonton went up 2-0 with 37 seconds left in the second. Garrison scored on the power play for his first goal with the Oilers.

Edmonton added to its lead with a short-handed tally in the third. Jujhar Khaira did a good job to get it to Caggiula, who froze Ward on a deke before scoring at 6:49.

Edmonton got another midway through the third when Chiasson scored his fifth goal in his last six games.

NOTES: It was the second of three meetings between the teams this season. Edmonton beat Chicago 2-1 in overtime last Sunday. ... Blackhawks star Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's 4-2 loss in Vancouver with an illness. It was the end of Kane's 258-game regular-season Ironman streak.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit Calgary on Saturday.

Oilers: Visit Detroit on Saturday.