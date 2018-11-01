TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The festive period is a time of excitement for snap-happy shoppers, as shopping malls across Taiwan become canopied with dazzling LED displays.

One particular highlight is always Christmasland, which opens this year Nov. 16 in Banqiao District’s (板橋區) New Taipei City Plaza. The square will be engulfed in a sea of LED lights and festive displays in a celebration that attracts thousands each year.

This year, the spectacle will boast Taiwan’s biggest ever light show, according to reports, with 900 LED tubes being installed at Taipei County Government Hall. It will be administered using the same German light control technology that was used during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.



(NTPC image)

The lights, capable of displaying up to 256 colors, will connect the County Government Hall, plaza and digital Christmas tree—which is to be erected in the center—in an effort to transform the area into an enchanting wonderland of festive cheer.

The display will extend from Nov. 16 until Jan. 1 2019 and includes four major zones, namely: Santa Galaxy (at Banqiao citizen square), Symphony Galaxy (at the stationfront square), Robocar Poli Galaxy (at Wanping Park) and Circular Galaxy (near the Banqiao connection of the MRT circular line).

A number of specific events are scheduled on the Christmasland calendar including folk song and dance performances, character meet and greets for children, and a special Christmas Eve celebration, jointly organized by Christian groups and groups representing the disadvantaged to encourage the spirit of giving and care for the weak.

Particular highlights will include the multiple “light bridges” (pictured below) scattered throughout the district, in which passers-through will be enveloped by reams of sparkling lights and dazzling disco balls.



(NTPC image)



(NTPC image)

There will also be a “Romantic Glass Castle” in an LED-draped tree-lined enclosure. The government website says home is a beautiful castle in everyone’s hearts, and this particular display will represent the opening of the new circular line, which will allow citizens to return home quicker and more conveniently.

Kids will love the numerous Robocar Poli-themed displays through the Poli Galaxy, and the glittering fairground rides.



The Romantic Glass Castle (NTPC image)

Christmasland in New Taipei City open Nov 16. More information and updates on specific events can be found here on the Christmasland website.