Domi, Kotkaniemi help Canadiens beat Capitals

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Domi broke a tie with 21 seconds left and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first two NHL goals in the Montreal Canadiens' 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals 6-4 on Thursday night.

At 18 years and 118 days, Kotkaniemi became the second-youngest goal scorer in franchise history.

Brendan Gallagher also had two goals, and Joel Armia added an empty-netter. Carey Price stopped 27 shots for his fifth victory of the season to help the Canadiens improve to 7-3-2.

Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller each scored twice for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 38 saves.

Kotkaniemi tied it with his second of the night with 3:04 remaining. Surrounded by three Capitals players, the Finn got his stick on the puck and his shot trickled past Holtby. Domi gave the Canadiens the lead when Holtby fanned on his wrist shot.

PREDATORS 4, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 42 saves in his return after missing five games with an injury, and Nashville beat Tampa Bay.

Rinne was hurt in the third period of a 5-3 win at Calgary on Oct. 19. He was stretching to try and stop the puck when teammate Kevin Fiala landed on top of the goalie in an awkward-looking collision.

Kyle Turris, Roman Josi, Calle Jarnkrok and Miikka Salomaki scored, and Ryan Johansen had two nifty assists for the Predators. Slater Koekkoek scored for Tampa Bay.

JETS 4, PANTHERS 2

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish star Patrik Laine had a hat trick and Winnipeg beat Florida in tbe Finnish capital.

Laine scored in the second period and twice in the third, including an empty-netter. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets. Keith Yandle and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida.

ISLANDERS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey scored a short-handed goal in the second period and then the only goal in a shootout to lift New York past Pittsburgh.

Thomas Greiss made 29 saves as the Islanders swept a home-and-home set with the Penguins. New York also improved to 5-0-0 against Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

Anders Lee also scored for New York. Dominik Simon and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh.

RED WINGS 4, DEVILS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Abdelkader scored a short-handed goal midway through the third period and Trevor Daley put the puck in an empty net for another short-handed score in the final minute, and Detroit beat New Jersey for its third straight victory.

Michael Rasmussen amd Martin Frk also scored for Detroit. Marcus Johansson, Blake Coleman and Sami Vatanen scored for New Jersey.

STARS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Bbackup goalie Anton Khudobin made 31 saves to help Dallas beat Toronto.

Jamie Benn and Devin Shore scored, and Tyler Seguin added two assists. Patrick Marleau scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 17 saves.

SENATORS 4, SABRES 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made 21 of his 46 saves in the third period and Ottawa held off Buffalo in the first game of a home-and-home series.

Ryan Dzingel, Dylan DeMelo, Colin White and Bobby Ryan, into an empty net, scored for the Senators. Thomas Chabot and Mark Stone each had two assists.

Jason Pominville, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 28 saves.

BLUES 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist scored twice to lead St. Louis past Vegas.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bozak and Colton Parayko also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots. Alex Tuc, Erik Haula and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored for Vegas.

