NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey scored a short-handed goal in the second period and then the only goal in a shootout to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Thomas Greiss made 29 saves as the Islanders swept a home-and-home set with the Penguins. New York also improved to 5-0-0 against Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

Islanders captain Anders Lee gave his team a 2-1 lead at 10:11 of the third with his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Thomas Hickey and Brock Nelson.

Evgeni Malkin tied it at 2 with a power-play goal at 12:02. Kris Letang and Phil Kessel had assists on Malkin's seventh goal, which extended his point streak to nine games.

Malkin leads the Penguins with 20 points. He has points in 10 of his 11 games this season, and 15 of his last 19 against the Islanders.

Dominik Simon scored first for the Penguins on a power play at 6:20 of the first, tapping a rebound past Greiss. Jake Guentzel and Olli Maatta assisted. Simon extended his point streak to five games with third goal of the season.

Bailey tied it with a slick short-handed goal off a splendid pass off the right boards from Casey Cizikas at 14:46 of the second.

