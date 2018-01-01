TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Tropical Storm Yutu (玉兔, Jade Rabbit) begins to peter out, its remnants will continue to bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan through Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB)

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Tropical Storm Yutu was 470 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving slowly northwest. It has a radius of 120 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of 90 kph.

CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) today said that Tropical Storm Yutu will soon weaken into a tropical depression, possibly as soon as today. However, due to the "concomitant effect" of Yutu's periphery and a northeastern monsoon, there will be heavy rain in the north and east of the country.

After Saturday (Nov. 3), the weather will start to improve and temperatures will begin to rise again. Cheng said that today more water vapor is in the air due to the effects of the periphery of Yutu and a northeastern monsoon.

In addition to continuous showers in northern and eastern Taiwan, there will also be local, brief showers in other areas of Taiwan, especially in the northern coast of Keelung, mountainous areas in the greater Taipei area, and the eastern half of the country. The public is advised to be vigilant for sudden downpours.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City, and Taitung County, while it has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Yilan County. The CWB has also issued a strong wind advisory over land for all of Taiwan.

Temperatures will be cool in the mornings and evenings, with lows expected to range between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to reach 22 to 23 degrees in Taipei, Taoyuan, and Yilan.

Hsinchu and Miaoli, central Taiwan, and eastern Taiwan are expected to see highs of 24 to 26 degrees, while southern Taiwan will climb to 28 degrees.



NOAA animated GIF showing Western Pacific.



NOAA animated GIF showing remnants of Yutu roll over Taiwan.