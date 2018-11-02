  1. Home
Embiid leads 76ers past Clippers 122-113

By AARON BRACY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/02 09:55
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dives to make a save during the second half on an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thu

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) moves around Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic (51) during the first half on an NBA basketball ga

Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) takes a shot past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first half on an NBA basketball ga

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shouts from the sideline in the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursd

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 41 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-113 on Thursday night.

It was Embiid's sixth game already this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons added 14 points and 11 assists, bouncing back nicely from one of his worst games as a pro. Markelle Fultz provided a spark late in the third quarter and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists while helping Philadelphia improve to 5-0 at home.

Lou Williams scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari had 25. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points.