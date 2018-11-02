GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — Usain Bolt's bid to become a professional soccer player in Australia has ended with the Olympic sprinting great failing to agree on a contract with the Central Coast Mariners.

The Mariners announced Friday that Bolt's indefinite training period with the club "has drawn to an end, effective immediately."

Central Coast reportedly offered Bolt a contract worth 150,000 Australian dollars ($110,000) and hoped to get a third-party endorsement to increase the package into the millions, but management for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist rejected the offer.

Mariners' owner Mike Charlesworth says "It has been a pleasure to work with Usain as he pursued his desire to become a professional football player. This has been a mutually beneficial partnership that brought an increased level of excitement and attention to both the Mariners and the A-League."

Bolt, who has never played soccer at an elite level, practiced with the Mariners squad in September and October but only played in some low-level, non-league matches.