National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/02 09:46
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 7 1 .875
Boston 5 2 .714
Philadelphia 5 4 .556
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 4
New York 2 6 .250 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 4 5 .444
Miami 3 4 .429
Orlando 2 5 .286 1
Atlanta 2 5 .286 1
Washington 1 6 .143 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000
Indiana 5 3 .625
Detroit 4 3 .571 3
Chicago 2 6 .250
Cleveland 1 7 .125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714
Memphis 4 2 .667 ½
New Orleans 4 3 .571 1
Dallas 2 6 .250
Houston 1 5 .167
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 7 1 .875
Portland 5 2 .714
Utah 4 3 .571
Minnesota 4 4 .500 3
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 8 1 .889
Sacramento 5 3 .625
L.A. Clippers 4 4 .500
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375
Phoenix 1 6 .143 6

___

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119, OT

Denver 108, Chicago 107, OT

Indiana 107, New York 101

Minnesota 128, Utah 125

Golden State 131, New Orleans 121

L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90

Thursday's Games

Denver 110, Cleveland 91

Oklahoma City 111, Charlotte 107

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 113

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.