Paris Masters Results

Thursday AccorHotels Arena Paris Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Third Round

Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 2-1 retired.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. John Isner (8), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (8).

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Diego Schwartzman (15), Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Jack Sock (16), United States, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-0, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Borna Coric (11), Croatia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (10), Japan, def. Kevin Anderson (7), South Africa, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Second Round

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-8.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (8), France, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.