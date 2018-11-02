Norway summoned Iran's ambassador to Oslo on Thursday to register concern over a foiled plot to carry out attacks in Denmark.

The alleged attack was intended to target a leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA). An Iranian-born Norwegian citizen is currently being held in pre-trial detention in connection with the plot.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said Iranian Ambassador Mohammad was informed "that we look at the case with great concern."

"During the meeting we underlined that the activity, that has come to light through the investigation in Denmark, is unacceptable," Soereide said in a statement. "We see the situation that has arisen in Denmark as very serious and that a Norwegian citizen of Iranian background is suspected in this case."





Denmark seeks Nordic response

Police closed bridges into Denmark in connection with the plan in September, and ferry services to Germany were suspended.

ASMLA seeks the independence of the oil-producing southwestern and predominantly Arab region of Khuzestan, and the group — classed as a terrorist organization by Iran — has admitted to bombing campaigns. Many of those living in the region consider themselves to be under Persian occupation.

Read more: Attack on Iranian military parade may harden policies

Denmark has recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations over the affair and has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to Copenhagen. Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Wednesday met with other Nordic heads of government in the hope of securing a unified response to Iran.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thurday assured his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen of Berlin’s support.

The Norwegian citizen, who was arrested by the Swedish security service Sapo, has denied all charges and Iran has dismissed the accusation that it was involved.

According to the Danish security service PET, three members of AMSLA are still under police protection because the "threats have not been eliminated."

