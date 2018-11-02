WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking his immigration message to Missouri as he continues his campaign rally blitz leading up to the midterm elections.

Trump is set to appear Thursday night in Columbia, home of the state's largest university. It will be his second rally in an 11-stop, eight-state tour designed to boost Republican turnout.

Trump is supporting Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a state Trump won by nearly 19 percentage points.

The president has made his hard-line immigration policies the center of his closing argument, trying to raise anxiety about several caravans of Central American migrants traveling to the southern border and threatening to end the constitutionally enshrined right of birthright citizenship by executive order.