|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|41
|30
|Toronto
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|42
|37
|Boston
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|29
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|43
|32
|Montreal
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|34
|29
|Buffalo
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|31
|35
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|36
|28
|Carolina
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|36
|34
|Washington
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|39
|37
|Columbus
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|39
|43
|New Jersey
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|31
|28
|Ottawa
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|36
|44
|Philadelphia
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|35
|48
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|32
|41
|Detroit
|12
|3
|7
|2
|8
|30
|46
|Florida
|10
|2
|5
|3
|7
|30
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|42
|29
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|39
|34
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|35
|35
|Colorado
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|41
|27
|Vancouver
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|44
|San Jose
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|41
|36
|Calgary
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|41
|42
|Chicago
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|43
|47
|Edmonton
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|32
|34
|Arizona
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|21
|Dallas
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Anaheim
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|32
|37
|Vegas
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|27
|34
|St. Louis
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|36
|39
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|22
|39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
|Thursday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Florida 2
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Florida vs. Winnipeg at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.