In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Brandon Nez displays his flag at near his jewelry stand in Monument Valley, Utah, where tourists stand the hig
In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Tammie Nakai displays her jewelry at her stand in Monument Valley, Utah, where tourists stand the highway to r
In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Navajo Julie Ann Holiday sits on a mattress in front of her traditional Navajo dwelling made of wood caulked w
**HOLD AND MOVE THURSDAY, NOV. 1, 2018**In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, shows in Monument Valley, Utah. As Native American tribes around the c
In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo, Democratic county commission candidate Willie Grayeyes, left, speaks to a group while Kenneth Maryboy, a Navajo who is r
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, photo, Bruce Adams, Republican chair of the San Juan County commission, poses with the hat signed by President Donald T
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, photo, San Juan County commissioner Phil Lyman looks on following an interview at his office in Blanding, Utah. As Nati
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs the hat of Bruce Adams, chairman of the San Juan County Commission, after signin
MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — As tribes around the United States fight for increased access to the ballot box , Navajo voters could tip the balance of power in one Utah county in the first general election since a federal judge overturned their voting districts as illegally drawn to minimize Native American voices.
The San Juan County Commission race highlights tensions between white residents and Navajos, who face huge disparities. After a fight to get on the ballot, candidate Willie Grayeyes is hoping to begin to address issues like neglected dirt roads that tear up buses and can wash out in storms, leaving students unable to get to school.
Though county leaders acknowledge the historical inequities Navajo people face, they say those issues go far beyond their reach, and court battles over voting are part of their ongoing struggle against the federal government.