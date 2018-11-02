  1. Home
  2. World

Cubs' Jason Heyward, Giants' Mark Melancon keep contracts

By  Associated Press
2018/11/02 03:45
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward reacts after scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas C

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward reacts after scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas C

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon follows through on a pitch during the seventh inning of a

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon follows through on a pitch during the seventh inning of a

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and San Francisco reliever Mark Melancon let the deadline pass for exercising opt-out provisions in their contracts.

Doing the same were two Cuban outfielders who have been major disappointments and spent all of this season in the minor leagues: Boston's Rusney Castillo and Arizona's Yasmany Tomas.

Heyward keeps the $184 million, eight-year deal that pays him $106 million in the next five seasons. The others all have two years left in their contracts: Melancon is owed $28 million, Tomas $32.5 million and Castillo $24.5 million.

They all had to make their decisions by Wednesday night.