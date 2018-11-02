ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have approved the country's first female Supreme Court president.

The move Thursday came just a week after lawmakers elected Ethiopia's first female president.

Meaza Ashenafi, a prominent law practitioner in Ethiopia, assumed the top job at the Supreme Court after she was unanimously approved by lawmakers for the post following her nomination by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Meaza is credited with founding the popular Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association. She has also worked with the U.N., help establish an all-female bank and served as a judge at the country's High Court.

On October 16, Ethiopian lawmakers also approved a new Cabinet with women making up a record 50 percent of the members, including the country's first woman defense minister.