WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank is approving two loans for $950 million to help Argentina cope with financial difficulties and support its most vulnerable citizens.

The bank says in a press release Thursday that the first loan of $500 million will go toward budget needs and a second loan of $450 million will seek to protect 250,000 children by 2020.

The World Bank announcement comes a week after the International Monetary Fund increased a loan it had granted to Argentina in June to $56.3 billion.

The South American country has been hit by a sharp depreciation of the peso amid double-digit inflation, with the currency losing more than half of its value this year.