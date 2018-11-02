ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are set to announce whether they are granting permits for a planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

Environmentalists have opposed the mine for fear it could pollute pristine waters.

PolyMet says it can operate the proposed mine near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt without harming the environment while creating hundreds of badly needed jobs on Minnesota's Iron Range.