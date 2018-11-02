OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in rural eastern Oklahoma say a woman is custody after three teenagers were shot, one fatally.

The shooting was reported Thursday morning at a home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says an 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were wounded, one critically.

Rice says a 39-year-old woman believed to be the mother is in custody.

Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry tells The Associated Press that all three victims were students at the school.