Simone Biles of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in D
Simone Biles of the U.S. is hugged by her coach Laurent Landi during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire D
Simone Biles of the U.S. grimaces during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, Thursday
Simone Biles of the U.S. misses her landing after her jump on the vault during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at th
Morgan Hurd of the U.S. performs on the vault during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qat
Japan's Asuka Teramoto performs on the balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doh
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Simone Biles is still the best even when she's not at her best.
The 21-year-old star won her fourth world all-around championship Thursday, surviving a series of uncharacteristic mistakes to become the first woman to earn four all-around titles. Biles had a score of 57.491, nearly 1.7 points in front of silver medalist Mai Murakami of Japan.
That's a sizable margin for nearly everyone else, but not for Biles. Battling a kidney stone, she sat down her vault in the first rotation, came off the beam on her third and stepped out of bounds on floor exercise. Yet she still had enough to extend her remarkable winning streak.
Biles has finished first in every meet she's entered since the 2013 US championships, though this one was far tighter than usual.
