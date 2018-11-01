COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three of the biggest names in aviation history are together in spirit at a space exploration auction in Dallas.

Artifacts owned by the late Neil Armstrong will be offered for sale by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions starting Thursday, including pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Flyer the astronaut took with him to the moon in 1969.

Armstrong was the first person to walk on the moon and the famed Wright brothers' flyer was the first heavier-than-air powered aircraft.

A golden helmet worn by the late astronaut John Glenn when he set the transcontinental speed record in 1957 also will be auctioned Friday.

The golden helmet was given to Glenn's friend and fellow Mercury Seven crew member Scott Carpenter, whose sons have now put it up for sale.