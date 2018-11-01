WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Poland has made a promise to Poles that could be hard to keep — to lift the visa requirement on them for traveling to the United States.

The visa requirement has long been an irritant in relations between the two nations, which are otherwise strong allies. Poles deeply resent that they, unlike Western Europeans, must apply for visas, paying fees and facing the potential of having their travel requests denied.

Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, an appointee of President Donald Trump who took up her post in September, said in an interview Thursday on the private TVN24 broadcaster that she was committed to lifting the visa requirement by the end of next year.

The decision, however, is not one made by ambassadors, but by U.S. law.