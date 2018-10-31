|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|10
|8
|2
|0
|27
|3
|26
|Liverpool
|10
|8
|2
|0
|20
|4
|26
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|3
|0
|24
|7
|24
|Arsenal
|10
|7
|1
|2
|24
|13
|22
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|0
|3
|16
|8
|21
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|12
|20
|Watford
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|12
|19
|Man United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|17
|17
|Everton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|14
|15
|Wolverhampton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|9
|15
|Brighton
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|13
|14
|Leicester
|10
|4
|1
|5
|16
|16
|13
|West Ham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|15
|8
|Crystal Palace
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|13
|8
|Burnley
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|21
|8
|Southampton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|14
|7
|Cardiff
|10
|1
|2
|7
|9
|23
|5
|Fulham
|10
|1
|2
|7
|11
|28
|5
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|3
|7
|6
|14
|3
|Huddersfield
|10
|0
|3
|7
|4
|21
|3
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Bournemouth vs. Man United 1230 GMT
West Ham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Liverpool 1730 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 4
Man City vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1600 GMT
|Monday, Nov. 5
Huddersfield vs. Fulham 2000 GMT
|Sheffield United
|15
|9
|2
|4
|27
|18
|29
|Leeds
|15
|7
|6
|2
|26
|12
|27
|Middlesbrough
|15
|7
|6
|2
|17
|8
|27
|Norwich
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|17
|27
|West Brom
|15
|7
|4
|4
|33
|23
|25
|Derby
|15
|7
|4
|4
|22
|16
|25
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|5
|8
|2
|22
|16
|23
|Swansea
|15
|6
|5
|4
|17
|11
|23
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|8
|2
|19
|14
|23
|QPR
|15
|7
|2
|6
|15
|19
|23
|Bristol City
|15
|6
|4
|5
|18
|15
|22
|Blackburn
|15
|5
|7
|3
|18
|20
|22
|Stoke
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|20
|20
|Wigan
|15
|6
|2
|7
|18
|22
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|15
|5
|4
|6
|21
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|6
|5
|23
|20
|18
|Aston Villa
|15
|4
|6
|5
|22
|23
|18
|Millwall
|15
|4
|4
|7
|19
|23
|16
|Bolton
|15
|4
|4
|7
|11
|20
|16
|Preston
|15
|3
|5
|7
|24
|29
|14
|Rotherham
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|21
|14
|Reading
|15
|3
|3
|9
|19
|25
|12
|Hull
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|21
|12
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|6
|8
|11
|25
|9
|Friday, Nov. 2
Aston Villa vs. Bolton 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Brentford vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Hull vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 4
Wigan vs. Leeds 1330 GMT
|Portsmouth
|16
|10
|5
|1
|27
|14
|35
|Peterborough
|16
|10
|3
|3
|33
|21
|33
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|5
|1
|30
|13
|32
|Barnsley
|15
|8
|4
|3
|28
|14
|28
|Luton Town
|16
|8
|4
|4
|27
|19
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|16
|7
|6
|3
|20
|18
|27
|Coventry
|16
|8
|3
|5
|19
|17
|27
|Doncaster
|16
|7
|4
|5
|25
|22
|25
|Walsall
|15
|7
|4
|4
|18
|19
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|16
|23
|Southend
|16
|7
|2
|7
|21
|21
|23
|Blackpool
|14
|5
|7
|2
|17
|12
|22
|Charlton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|22
|20
|22
|Rochdale
|16
|5
|4
|7
|22
|31
|19
|Wycombe
|16
|4
|6
|6
|22
|24
|18
|Burton Albion
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|21
|18
|Scunthorpe
|16
|4
|5
|7
|23
|34
|17
|Gillingham
|15
|4
|3
|8
|23
|28
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|3
|6
|7
|14
|19
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|3
|5
|8
|11
|14
|14
|Oxford United
|16
|3
|5
|8
|17
|24
|14
|Plymouth
|16
|3
|4
|9
|18
|27
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|16
|3
|2
|11
|10
|24
|11
|Bradford
|16
|3
|1
|12
|12
|30
|10
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Charlton vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
|Lincoln City
|16
|10
|3
|3
|30
|14
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|16
|8
|7
|1
|20
|10
|31
|Exeter
|16
|8
|5
|3
|26
|15
|29
|Newport County
|16
|8
|5
|3
|23
|26
|29
|Colchester
|16
|8
|4
|4
|30
|16
|28
|Forest Green
|16
|6
|9
|1
|25
|15
|27
|Tranmere
|16
|7
|6
|3
|23
|16
|27
|Stevenage
|16
|7
|4
|5
|18
|14
|25
|Mansfield Town
|15
|5
|9
|1
|21
|10
|24
|Bury
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|17
|23
|Crawley Town
|16
|7
|2
|7
|24
|25
|23
|Yeovil
|15
|5
|6
|4
|22
|16
|21
|Swindon
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19
|21
|21
|Port Vale
|16
|6
|3
|7
|15
|19
|21
|Oldham
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|15
|20
|Carlisle
|16
|6
|2
|8
|16
|20
|20
|Crewe
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|17
|19
|Northampton
|16
|4
|6
|6
|18
|21
|18
|Grimsby Town
|15
|4
|3
|8
|10
|20
|15
|Cambridge United
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|27
|15
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|2
|10
|15
|28
|14
|Notts County
|15
|3
|3
|9
|18
|34
|12
|Cheltenham
|15
|2
|4
|9
|10
|23
|10
|Macclesfield
|16
|1
|4
|11
|13
|31
|7
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3
|Saturday, Nov. 3
Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Tranmere vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Bury 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
Notts County vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT