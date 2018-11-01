  1. Home
US construction spending flat in September

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/01 22:08
WASHINGTON (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September. It is the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.

The Commerce Department says that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 percent rise in August.

The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 percent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 percent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 percent drop in spending on government projects.

The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 percent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 percent drop in single-family homes.