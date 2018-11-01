LONDON (AP) — Co-captain Owen Farrell is the starting flyhalf for England against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, and George Ford is demoted to the reserves.

Farrell starts in the 10 jersey for only the third time under coach Eddie Jones.

Placing Farrell a spot inside his usual position allowed the inclusion of Ben Te'o at inside center, despite Te'o being limited to only 28 minutes of rugby for Worcester since May due to thigh and calf injuries.

If the gamble on Te'o doesn't work, Manu Tuilagi was in the reserves and could make his first international appearance since March 2016.

Newcastle's Mark Wilson was Jones' answer to the problem at No. 8. Billy Vunipola was out with a broken arm, Nathan Hughes was suspended for England's first three tests this month, and Ben Morgan was dropped from the squad.

Wilson will form an inexperienced back row with flankers Tom Curry and Brad Shields: They share 10 caps.

Bath back-rower Zach Mercer was set to make his debut from the reserves, along with Exeter prop Ben Moon.

Jones said on Thursday he has put in a new defense system, and the attack was more organized than it was in South Africa in June, when England lost two of the three tests against the Springboks.

England: Elliot Daly, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (co-captain), Ben Youngs; Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Brad Shields, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Dylan Hartley (co-captain), Alec Hepburn. Reserves: Jamie George, Ben Moon, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Zach Mercer, Danny Care, George Ford, Manu Tuilagi.

