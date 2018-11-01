WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-ARSENAL

Unbeaten in any competition since the second weekend of the season, Arsenal appears to be a growing force again under new coach Unai Emery. Arsenal's resurgence faces a big test, though, when the team hosts unbeaten Liverpool in the standout match in the English Premier League this weekend. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-VINICIUS JUNIOR

BARCELONA, Spain — Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior has become the immediate beneficiary of Real Madrid's coaching change. After Cristiano Ronaldo left, Julen Lopetegui was expected to play Vinicius more. Instead, he made two appearances for a total of 12 minutes, despite the poor form of forwards Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. His first start on Wednesday was impressive. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 520 words, photos.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Already guaranteed to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, Novak Djokovic faces Damir Dzumhur in the third round of the Paris Masters. Roger Federer takes on Fabio Fognini. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Simone Biles goes for her fourth world all-around title at the world championships. The Olympic champion topped qualifying despite dealing with a kidney stone. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

OLY--WADA-DOPING

LONDON — World Anti-Doping Agency leaders speak to The Associated Press amid the fallout from Russia's reinstatement, which will allow the country to start testing athletes again. By Rob Harris. Developing.

— With:

— OLY--WADA-REEDIE — WADA leader says wife threatened divorce if he didn't quit. By Rob Harris. SENT: 170 words.

SOC--SOUTH KOREA-LIFE BAN

SEOUL, South Korea — Jang Hyun-soo is banned for life from playing for South Korea by the Korea Football Association after being found guilty of exaggerating his community service records. SENT: 210 words.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-GATTUSO

ROME — Gennaro Gattuso's ability to transmit his own combative spirit to his AC Milan players didn't just save his job during the Rossoneri's roughest period of the season, it also propelled the team into the Champions League places. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BELLARABI

BERLIN — A four-game suspension may have been the best thing to happen to Karim Bellarabi. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 460 words.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City continues its defense of the English League Cup title with a home match against Fulham in the last 16. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Celta Vigo hosts Real Sociedad in the opening round of the Copa del Rey. Other matches include visits by Sevilla and Real Betis to third-division sides. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US

MADRID — The Spanish league is launching an online petition hoping to show American fans are behind its plan to host a regular-season soccer game in the United States. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photo.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

MELBOURNE, Australia — The ball-tampering affair last March in Cape Town, South Africa, has claimed another victim in Australian cricket: Federation chairman David Peever. SENT: 350 words.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — India humbles the West Indies by nine wickets in the final one-day international and takes the five-match series 3-1. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES

SAO PAULO — For the first time, the Copa Libertadores final is an all-Argentine affair. And it couldn't be bigger. Archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will play for the title this month in Buenos Aires. SENT: 400 words, photos.

RGU--JAPAN'S RUGBY HEARTLAND

HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan — Japan's rugby heartland is Higashiosaka, a town of 500,000 on the outskirts of Osaka. There is a temple devoted to the sport where players can go to pray for success. Rugby-themed manholes line the streets. Everywhere are reminders that this is a place that takes its rugby seriously. The centerpiece is Hanazono Stadium, built in 1929, the oldest dedicated rugby venue in the country. It's hosting four games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— Also:

— RGU--JAPAN-NEW ZEALAND — Coles returns, All Blacks select 8 new caps to play Japan. SENT: 450 words, photo.

— RGU--WALES TEAM — Jonathan Davies back for Wales for home test vs Scotland. SENT: 230 words.

Other stories:

— SOC--UEFA-2021 CLUB FINALS — Russia, Germany compete to host 2021 Champions League final. SENT: 260 words, photo.

— SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE — Kashima aiming to add ACL to list of championships. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 380 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES —Rose scores career-high 50 points, Timberwolves beat Jazz. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— HKN--BLACKHAWKS-CANUCKS — Virtanen scores twice as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2. SENT: 740 words, photos.

