LONDON (AP) — The political battle raging in the United States as midterm elections approach has had an unexpected impact in a small coastal village in eastern England.

That's because a Republican congressional candidate in Illinois used an out-of-date photo of a rundown neighborhood in Jaywick Sands to illustrate the dangers posed by Democrats.

The posting by candidate Nick Stella did not make clear that the photograph was of a location in England, not the United States.

It carries the warning that "Only YOU can stop this from becoming reality" and has a picture of Rep. Nancy Pelosi photoshopped into the image.

Local leaders have complained that the photo is misleading because the neighborhood has been greatly improved.

A spokeswoman for Stella has said the campaign did not intend to "smear" Jaywick Sands.