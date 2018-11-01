TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Director-General of the National Security Bureau (NSB), Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹), stated in the Legislative Yuan on Nov. 1, that Chinese military activity throughout the South China Sea and around Taiwan had increased over the past few months.



However, Peng said there is currently no intelligence to suggest any plans for wider troop mobilization in the short term.

The Director-General’s statements follow the recent U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference held in the state of Maryland on Oct. 29-30 in which speakers discussed the possibility of future joint naval exercises carried out by the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as Chinese activity in the region.



At the conference, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, David Helvey, said that Washington was considering an array of scenarios for future exercises in the South China Sea and in waters near Taiwan. The U.S. is also considering how China might respond to any future operations.



The NSB Director-General made his remarks on Nov. 1 before a Legislative Committee on Diplomacy and National Defense. The Committee was discussing the upcoming live-fire drills being planned for Nov. 21-23 on Taiping Island in the South China Sea.

Some of the legislators have questioned the need for the drills to occur so close to the nine in one national elections being held on Nov. 24, wondering if the exercises might stir up international controversy immediately before the elections.



A KMT legislator, Lu Yu-Ling (呂玉玲), suggested to foreign media that the U.S. was planning to conduct exercises in the South China Sea or around Taiwan in the near future. After the recent comments from David Helvey, speculation emerged that Taiwan and the U.S. might conduct a joint military operation before the elections.



The Commander of the Coast Guard, Lee Chung-Wei (李仲威), assured the committee on Nov. 1 that the exercises on Taiping Island are held annually. They are a routine defensive exercise, and not a joint operation with any foreign militaries, reports Upmedia.

They will proceed as planned, and should not affect the national elections in any significant way.