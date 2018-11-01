TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on Thursday accused former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of misleading the public over the sale of Kuomintang (KMT) media companies.

Ma appeared in court Wednesday to face allegations of breach of trust in the 2005 sale of China Television (CTV), radio company Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) and its movie group Central Motion Pictures Corporation (CMPC) at a reported loss of NT$7.3 billion (US$236 million) when he chaired the KMT.

The former president said Wednesday he had sold off the companies to speed up the case of party assets so they could no longer form a target of criticism during elections.

However, the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee accused Ma of misrepresenting the issue, as the KMT’s assets problem had been already around for decades.

Already in 1954, a government official wrote a letter to the then-National Assembly naming the issue as the KMT’s No.1 problem, since it was not the members who paid for the KMT, but the entire government and the public in a way which only existed in communist countries, the Liberty Times reported.

While Ma said that not a penny of KMT money had disappeared into his own pockets, the real issue was the nature and origin of the KMT assets, a spokesperson for the committee said.