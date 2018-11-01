Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A morning shower;87;78;SW;8;79%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Rather cloudy;92;73;ENE;14;42%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;Sunny and beautiful;76;53;ENE;9;33%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rather cloudy;66;55;Showers;62;53;W;8;64%;92%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More clouds than sun;55;42;Partial sunshine;50;37;SW;10;76%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;34;26;NNE;7;54%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;59;36;Turning sunny;51;30;E;6;37%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;26;21;Low clouds;32;28;WSW;14;62%;73%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;83;67;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;7;66%;78%;4

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;N;8;57%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional a.m. rain;61;51;More sun than clouds;64;55;WSW;13;57%;8%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;86;55;Mostly cloudy;84;59;SE;4;38%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;Afternoon showers;88;76;ESE;6;77%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ESE;7;79%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;NNE;6;48%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;63;50;Periods of sun;63;49;NW;6;66%;19%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;Partly sunny, mild;64;39;S;4;56%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, warm;80;60;Periods of sun, warm;76;60;SE;9;58%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;59;43;Partly sunny;57;38;W;8;66%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thick cloud cover;65;48;Cloudy with a shower;65;48;S;6;72%;76%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;NNW;5;76%;76%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouding up, mild;65;53;Rain and drizzle;64;53;E;5;81%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;54;40;Partly sunny;51;32;WSW;6;69%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;71;52;Warm with some sun;73;50;E;9;65%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;68;54;An afternoon shower;70;53;E;5;74%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cool;64;54;Mostly cloudy;71;58;ENE;11;66%;19%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;88;67;A shower or t-storm;83;66;NNW;4;49%;84%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;63;42;Sunshine;64;44;NNE;6;54%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Plenty of sun;89;62;NE;8;26%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;50;Warmer;78;57;SE;9;41%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;Some sun, a t-storm;80;68;E;3;67%;73%;8

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ENE;7;82%;85%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;43;Rather cloudy;50;39;ENE;8;63%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;SE;5;80%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;53;45;Some sun, a shower;51;40;WSW;11;78%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny;87;78;NNE;8;69%;5%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;Plenty of sunshine;71;51;SSE;8;54%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;ESE;9;72%;31%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Hazy sunshine;89;68;ESE;5;54%;8%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny;64;40;SW;8;38%;44%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly sunny;89;72;N;5;68%;34%;5

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;98;72;An afternoon shower;93;74;ESE;5;59%;59%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;47;32;A p.m. shower or two;50;46;S;9;73%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;51;38;Downpours;46;30;NW;6;71%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;55;Partly sunny;67;58;WNW;10;67%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;NE;6;48%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;88;61;ESE;7;34%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;87;69;SW;7;68%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;49;43;Spotty showers;50;46;SW;13;98%;77%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;A shower in places;93;76;S;5;64%;63%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;79;69;Decreasing clouds;78;68;NNE;11;59%;36%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;ENE;11;66%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;85;69;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;6;60%;44%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;79;57;Showers around;75;54;NE;5;83%;90%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;76;60;Clouds and sun, nice;70;58;NE;10;75%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;E;8;65%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;83;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NNE;6;64%;44%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;71;50;NE;8;60%;73%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;61;28;N;5;25%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Hazy sun, very warm;96;69;N;5;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;77;52;Lots of sun, nice;76;50;SW;6;54%;20%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;100;75;Sunny and pleasant;99;75;NNW;8;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;54;42;Some sun;55;45;SSE;9;78%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;89;76;ENE;10;63%;38%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;NW;6;68%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;88;72;A shower in spots;88;72;SSW;4;73%;46%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;4;78%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;61;40;A p.m. t-storm;57;38;NW;7;63%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;7;74%;46%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;69;63;Sunny intervals;69;63;S;7;78%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;54;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;8;84%;6%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;52;36;Partial sunshine;51;38;S;5;72%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;E;5;34%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;76;Mostly sunny;84;75;WSW;7;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;64;41;NE;6;64%;40%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Nice with some sun;87;80;NNW;5;67%;27%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;5;75%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;E;6;67%;39%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;95;70;A shower or t-storm;88;52;WSW;21;48%;69%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;68;55;NNE;4;65%;85%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSW;12;70%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;52;44;A passing shower;53;50;S;9;81%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny;86;76;E;9;67%;14%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;60;49;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;NE;11;58%;59%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;46;33;Rain and drizzle;42;35;NNE;5;89%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and milder;43;37;High clouds;47;41;SSW;7;83%;21%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;77;Hazy sun and warm;97;80;N;8;43%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;79;59;A morning t-shower;76;59;NE;10;70%;82%;5

New York, United States;Periods of sun;70;63;Spotty showers;70;60;NW;9;83%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;Brilliant sunshine;83;55;N;6;50%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy;20;16;A bit of p.m. snow;27;25;SSW;15;75%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;63;46;Clouds and sun;67;49;NNE;7;56%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;44;39;Occasional rain;44;34;NW;3;94%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;45;34;Snow and rain;41;33;N;12;91%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;SSE;9;81%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;WSW;7;84%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Afternoon showers;89;76;ENE;7;78%;100%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;55;37;Partly sunny;52;33;ENE;4;58%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;70;55;High clouds;72;61;SE;9;50%;55%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;90;73;Plenty of sun;92;73;NNE;8;58%;24%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;Turning cloudy;93;76;ESE;14;64%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;72;Partly sunny;93;71;ESE;4;51%;16%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;62;41;Periods of sun;56;43;N;3;67%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;33;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;SW;4;64%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;55;Showers, some heavy;67;53;E;8;64%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;67;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;E;6;70%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;A morning shower;86;77;E;8;63%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;Partly sunny;36;32;NE;8;69%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;54;49;Spotty showers;56;46;SW;9;89%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;72;Partly sunny, humid;79;71;E;7;77%;36%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;80;59;Sunny and delightful;83;62;ENE;8;27%;7%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;58;E;6;90%;95%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds;50;39;A shower in the p.m.;48;45;S;7;93%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;69;54;WNW;6;76%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;E;6;74%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;87;77;A shower or two;86;76;E;12;74%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;N;4;99%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;73;46;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;E;5;38%;15%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;72;53;A morning shower;73;50;S;6;48%;42%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;A t-storm in spots;84;72;NNE;5;78%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny intervals;61;50;Partly sunny;65;50;N;6;88%;25%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;61;55;A touch of rain;60;51;S;6;74%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;NNW;2;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;66;57;Partly sunny;66;59;ENE;8;52%;5%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;SE;4;81%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;74;49;Partly sunny;72;46;SE;5;65%;34%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;89;76;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;13;75%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;49;45;A brief shower;53;44;SSW;8;86%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;81;72;Clouds and sun;93;75;NNW;22;30%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Periods of rain;75;73;ENE;10;80%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;50;42;Spotty showers;53;46;SW;10;97%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, cool;52;30;Mostly sunny, cold;45;28;SE;5;54%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Rain and drizzle;51;42;SSE;9;75%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;61;49;Some sun;60;47;S;7;37%;32%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;Sunny;87;63;E;8;25%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;61;Partly sunny;86;58;ENE;3;51%;14%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;61;50;Sunshine;65;52;ESE;7;55%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;A bit of rain;48;40;Rain and drizzle;45;37;N;11;84%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;78;68;Partly sunny;81;66;WSW;7;49%;20%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;77;62;Mainly cloudy;72;57;W;5;77%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;55;23;Cloudy, much colder;32;7;NNW;8;72%;35%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;56;52;An afternoon shower;57;48;WSW;5;72%;72%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;65;52;Clouds and sun;63;52;N;4;72%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;NNW;4;47%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;57;49;Spotty showers;58;49;SSW;10;83%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mild with some sun;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;64;47;NW;4;82%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;55;51;Mostly sunny;61;54;NNW;12;58%;60%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;88;73;Sunshine, a shower;90;71;NW;5;67%;56%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;61;36;Some sun;57;33;NE;2;59%;44%;3

