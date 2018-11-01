Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A morning shower;30;25;SW;13;79%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Rather cloudy;34;23;ENE;23;42%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;ENE;14;33%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rather cloudy;19;13;Showers;17;12;W;13;64%;92%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More clouds than sun;13;6;Partial sunshine;10;3;SW;17;76%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;0;-7;Partly sunny;1;-3;NNE;10;54%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;15;2;Turning sunny;11;-1;E;9;37%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-3;-6;Low clouds;0;-2;WSW;22;62%;73%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ENE;11;66%;78%;4

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;N;13;57%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional a.m. rain;16;10;More sun than clouds;18;13;WSW;22;57%;8%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;Mostly cloudy;29;15;SE;6;38%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;25;ESE;10;77%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;12;79%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NNE;10;48%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;17;9;NW;10;66%;19%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;S;7;56%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, warm;27;15;Periods of sun, warm;24;15;SE;14;58%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;15;6;Partly sunny;14;3;W;14;66%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thick cloud cover;18;9;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;S;10;72%;76%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;NNW;9;76%;76%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouding up, mild;18;12;Rain and drizzle;18;12;E;9;81%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Partly sunny;10;0;WSW;9;69%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;22;11;Warm with some sun;23;10;E;14;65%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;20;12;An afternoon shower;21;12;E;8;74%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cool;18;12;Mostly cloudy;22;15;ENE;18;66%;19%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;31;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;NNW;7;49%;84%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;17;5;Sunshine;18;7;NNE;10;54%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sun;32;17;NE;12;26%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;10;Warmer;25;14;SE;14;41%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Some sun, a t-storm;26;20;E;5;67%;73%;8

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;ENE;11;82%;85%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Rather cloudy;10;4;ENE;12;63%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;7;80%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Some sun, a shower;11;4;WSW;18;78%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;30;26;NNE;13;69%;5%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;22;11;SSE;13;54%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;ESE;15;72%;31%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sunshine;32;20;ESE;8;54%;8%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;18;4;SW;13;38%;44%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;N;7;68%;34%;5

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;37;22;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;8;59%;59%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;8;0;A p.m. shower or two;10;8;S;14;73%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Downpours;8;-1;NW;10;71%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;20;14;WNW;15;67%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;NE;9;48%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;31;16;ESE;11;34%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;SW;12;68%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;10;6;Spotty showers;10;8;SW;22;98%;77%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A shower in places;34;25;S;7;64%;63%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;26;20;Decreasing clouds;25;20;NNE;17;59%;36%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;18;66%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;SE;10;60%;44%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;26;14;Showers around;24;12;NE;7;83%;90%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;NE;16;75%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;E;13;65%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;28;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;10;64%;44%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;NE;13;60%;73%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;17;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;-2;N;8;25%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Hazy sun, very warm;36;21;N;9;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Lots of sun, nice;25;10;SW;9;54%;20%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;38;24;Sunny and pleasant;37;24;NNW;14;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;12;6;Some sun;13;7;SSE;14;78%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;16;63%;38%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;NW;10;68%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A shower in spots;31;22;SSW;7;73%;46%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;7;78%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;16;5;A p.m. t-storm;14;3;NW;12;63%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;12;74%;46%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;20;17;Sunny intervals;20;17;S;11;78%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;20;12;NNW;13;84%;6%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;11;2;Partial sunshine;10;3;S;8;72%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;E;8;34%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;WSW;11;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;18;5;NE;10;64%;40%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Nice with some sun;30;27;NNW;8;67%;27%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;8;75%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;10;67%;39%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;35;21;A shower or t-storm;31;11;WSW;34;48%;69%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;NNE;7;65%;85%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;19;70%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;11;7;A passing shower;12;10;S;15;81%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;14;67%;14%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;15;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;NE;17;58%;59%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;8;1;Rain and drizzle;5;2;NNE;8;89%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and milder;6;3;High clouds;8;5;SSW;11;83%;21%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;N;13;43%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;26;15;A morning t-shower;24;15;NE;17;70%;82%;5

New York, United States;Periods of sun;21;17;Spotty showers;21;16;NW;14;83%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;Brilliant sunshine;28;13;N;9;50%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy;-7;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-4;SSW;24;75%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Clouds and sun;19;9;NNE;11;56%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;7;4;Occasional rain;6;1;NW;6;94%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;7;1;Snow and rain;5;1;N;19;91%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;SSE;15;81%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;WSW;11;84%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;ENE;11;78%;100%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;Partly sunny;11;0;ENE;7;58%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;21;13;High clouds;22;16;SE;14;50%;55%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;32;23;Plenty of sun;33;23;NNE;13;58%;24%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Turning cloudy;34;24;ESE;23;64%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;34;22;ESE;7;51%;16%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;17;5;Periods of sun;13;6;N;5;67%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;0;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;SW;6;64%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;21;13;Showers, some heavy;19;12;E;12;64%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;E;10;70%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;E;13;63%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Partly sunny;2;0;NE;13;69%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;12;9;Spotty showers;14;8;SW;14;89%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;22;Partly sunny, humid;26;22;E;11;77%;36%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sunny and delightful;28;17;ENE;13;27%;7%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;14;E;9;90%;95%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds;10;4;A shower in the p.m.;9;7;S;11;93%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;WNW;10;76%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;E;9;74%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;20;74%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;N;7;99%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;E;8;38%;15%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;22;12;A morning shower;23;10;S;10;48%;42%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NNE;9;78%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny intervals;16;10;Partly sunny;18;10;N;9;88%;25%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;16;13;A touch of rain;16;10;S;10;74%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NNW;4;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;19;14;Partly sunny;19;15;ENE;13;52%;5%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SE;6;81%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;23;10;Partly sunny;22;8;SE;8;65%;34%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;32;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;21;75%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;9;7;A brief shower;12;7;SSW;12;86%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;22;Clouds and sun;34;24;NNW;36;30%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Periods of rain;24;23;ENE;16;80%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;10;6;Spotty showers;12;8;SW;16;97%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, cool;11;-1;Mostly sunny, cold;7;-2;SE;9;54%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;16;6;Rain and drizzle;10;6;SSE;15;75%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;16;10;Some sun;15;8;S;12;37%;32%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunny;31;17;E;12;25%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;16;Partly sunny;30;14;ENE;5;51%;14%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;10;Sunshine;19;11;ESE;11;55%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;A bit of rain;9;4;Rain and drizzle;7;3;N;18;84%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Partly sunny;27;19;WSW;11;49%;20%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;25;16;Mainly cloudy;22;14;W;9;77%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;13;-5;Cloudy, much colder;0;-14;NNW;13;72%;35%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;13;11;An afternoon shower;14;9;WSW;8;72%;72%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Clouds and sun;17;11;N;7;72%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;NNW;6;47%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;9;Spotty showers;14;9;SSW;16;83%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mild with some sun;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;NW;6;82%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;13;11;Mostly sunny;16;12;NNW;19;58%;60%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunshine, a shower;32;22;NW;8;67%;56%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;16;2;Some sun;14;1;NE;4;59%;44%;3

