Indonesia has become the fifth largest source of international students in Taiwan, with the number more than doubling over the past 10 years, Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MOE) said Thursday.



There are currently 4,931 Indonesians studying in Taiwan, which is 2.5 times the number in 2008, said Bi Cheu-an (畢祖安), director-general of the MOE's Department of International and Cross-strait Education.



In recent years, Taiwan has strengthened higher education exchanges with Indonesia, one of its key partners under its New Southbound Policy, as evidenced by some 800 cooperation agreements signed by universities on both sides, Bi said at the Taiwan-Indonesia Higher Education Forum in Taipei.



Meanwhile, Indonesia is planning to send more students to Taiwan to study subjects that meet their country's development needs, according to Paulina Pannen, a senior advisor on academics at the Indonesian Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education.



Pannen is in Taiwan at the head of a delegation to the forum, attended by 193 delegates from government agencies and universities in the two countries.



According to the MOE, the Indonesian government provides funding for its nationals to study in Taiwan, Germany, Austria, and New Zealand since 2012, and those coming to Taiwan study mainly business management and engineering.