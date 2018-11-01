TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Around noon on Nov. 1, the “Amsterdam” cruise liner made its first port call in Taiwan’s Keelung, where it will remain until 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 as travelers disembark for a short visit to northern Taiwan.

The Amsterdam’s arrival marks the sixth international cruise liner to dock at Keelung port in 2018. Before coming to Taiwan, the ship departed Los Angeles, and made stops in Japan, China, and Okinawa.



Originally the Amsterdam was not scheduled to arrive in Taiwan until around 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 2. However due to weather conditions caused by Typhoon Yutu, the ship had to forego part of its journey on Oct. 26, which resulted in an earlier arrival to Keelung.

The Amsterdam is part of the Holland America Line of cruise ships, which belongs to the Carnival Group. It is a mid-to-high end cruise ship weighing 62,735 tons that can carry up to 1,380 passengers.

After leaving Taiwan on Nov. 2, the ship will continue on to Hong Kong, and then further south to Australia and other destinations in the southern hemisphere, before returning to Los Angeles at the end of an 82 day voyage.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, is also scheduled to make its first visit to Keelung later this week on Nov. 6, reports Liberty Times.