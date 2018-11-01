TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Premier William Lai told a Cabinet meeting Thursday that he feared fake news and an influx of illegal foreign funding would influence the November 24 local and regional elections.

Voters will go to the polls to select city and county leaders, city and county councilors and local officials while also voting on 10 referendums on subjects ranging from same-sex marriage and energy to food imports and Taiwan’s name at the next Olympics.

The foreign funds from China and Hong Kong were used to pay for trips in order to recruit votes for certain candidates, officials said, though the Ministry of Justice was not willing to elaborate.

In the past, one way to buy votes in elections was to invite potential voters on free trips, with the campaign paying all costs.

The authorities were investigating at least 30 cases where foreign money was involved, the ministry said, though due to confidentiality rules, it was not allowed to reveal details.

Premier Lai said that due to the special nature of these elections, including the referendums, it was even more important to watch out for illegal practices. Organized criminal groups and other organizations were bent on disrupting social order, while fake news could spread rapidly and create a negative impact, Lai said.

According to data released by the Ministry of Justice, until October 29, 2,361 cases of campaign irregularities had been uncovered. Vote buying was involved in 1,780 of those, including 663 incidents of buying votes with cash and 616 cases of handing out presents. Police were handling 80 allegations of fake news, reports said.