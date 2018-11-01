TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This week in Dharamsala, India, the Dalai Lama met with a prominent Taiwanese scientist Yuan T. Lee (李遠哲) to discuss quantum physics and the human psyche.



During the three day “Dialogue Between His Holiness the 14 th Dalai Lama and Chinese Scientists on Quantum Effect” the Dalai Lama mentioned the current situation in Tibet and offered suggestions for China to improve the poor state of affairs in Tibet.



According to the Liberty Times, the Tibetan leader in exile said that he maintains the position that he is not advocating for Tibetan Independence, and accepts that Tibet will remain under Chinese rule.



“Whether we like it or not, we must live together, and it is better to live together in happiness,” he was quoted by LTN.

However, the Dalai Lama also lamented the current situation, which he says is deteriorating.

He said that China must do better to uphold its own constitution, which claims to uphold and protect the rights of ethnic minorities. Tibet also needs more economic support from the central government, said the Dalai Lama.



Both parties stand to benefit if China makes a better effort to respect and safeguard the rights of the Tibetan people and to protect Buddhist traditions in Tibet and throughout China.



In his talks with Lee, the Dalai Lama stressed that science in its current will not solve all of mankind’s problems, because humans must deal with psychological issues, beyond the material realm.



The Dalai Lama encouraged modern scientists to consider research beyond quantitative and material aspects, and to adopt a more holistic approach to studying the mind.



As an example, the Dalai Lama suggested that anger and fear negatively impact the physical health of the individual, which in turn, can also negatively influence an entire community.



To combat the negative effects of these emotions, humans should practice cultivating compassion, which can in turn promote calm and peaceful communities, said the spiritual leader.



The Dalai Lama will meet with nine distinguished scientists during the three day symposium, Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.