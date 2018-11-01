CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's military says ground, air and naval units from five Arab nations are arriving to join their Egyptian counterparts for large-scale war games.

A military statement on Wednesday says forces from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan will take part in the Nov. 3-16 exercises codenamed "Arab Shield." The drill is to take place in western Egypt.

The announcement comes a little more than a month after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the foreign ministers from the six nations, plus those from Oman and Qatar, to advance the creation of an anti-Iran alliance uniting America's Middle East partners.

The proposed alliance, dubbed "Arab NATO," follows the derailment three years ago of efforts to create a joint Arab force agreed by a 2015 Arab summit.