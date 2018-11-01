  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s UMC freezes ties with Chinese firm in response to US sanctions

UMC stops R&D activity with Chinese firm after it was banned from buying U.S. products on national security grounds

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 17:58
(Image from UMC's webste)

(Image from UMC's webste)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s second-largest contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC, 聯華電子) has frozen its dealings with Chinese state-owned semiconductor firm Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., after the company was sanctioned by the U.S. government on national security grounds.

UMC said in a statement on Oct. 31 that they will halt all research and development activities with the Chinese state-owned company “until we are cleared to resume by the appropriate authorities."

The U.S. Department of Commerce added Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. to a list of entities that cannot buy intermediate goods, software, or other technology from U.S. firms, citing national security grounds.

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. "poses a significant risk of becoming involved in activities that are contrary to the national security interests of the United States," the U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement.

Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the move “will limit its ability to threaten the supply chain for essential components in our military systems," in a separate statement.

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. was founded as part of China’s 13th five-year economic plan and is directly linked to the government’s Made in China 2025 strategic plan which hopes to boost domestic manufacturing in high-technology industries.

UMC and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. are jointly working on production of DRAM technology, with the goal of jointly developing and manufacturing new forms of electronic hardware, according to CNA.

UMC previously said their relationship with Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. would remain unchanged by the Department of Commerce ruling.
Taiwan tech
Sanctions
US-China trade war
UMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry expected to grow by 4.5-5.3% in 2019
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry expected to grow by 4.5-5.3% in 2019
2018/10/25 15:28
Taiwan company invests US$1m to promote ‘environmentally friendly’ mining in the Philippines
Taiwan company invests US$1m to promote ‘environmentally friendly’ mining in the Philippines
2018/10/19 20:56
Taiwan’s KYMCO enters Indian electric scooter market with US$65m joint venture
Taiwan’s KYMCO enters Indian electric scooter market with US$65m joint venture
2018/10/16 15:35
Taiwan’s TSMC to continue as Apple's exclusive A-series chip supplier: reports
Taiwan’s TSMC to continue as Apple's exclusive A-series chip supplier: reports
2018/10/13 10:03
South Korea considers lifting some sanctions on North Korea
South Korea considers lifting some sanctions on North Korea
2018/10/10 19:48