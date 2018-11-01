TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), James Moriarty, spoke at the two day U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference held in the state of Maryland earlier this week.



The AIT released a transcript of Moriarty’s keynote address made on Oct. 29 in which the AIT director discussed Taiwan’s future national security, and the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan in the area of defense.



Moriarty emphasized in his speech that the U.S. stands by its commitment to Taiwan, as outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act, and will continue to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself from military aggression, and to deter coercive actions made by China towards Taiwan.

Quoting a recent statement from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on China’s desire to force the U.S. out of the Indo-Pacific and prevent the U.S. from assisting its regional allies, Moriarty emphasized that Washington views Taiwan’s security as central and essential to maintaining wider regional stability.



Noting the legal requirement of the U.S. to provide for Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, the AIT director mentioned the recent US$330 million package of military equipment that will go towards upgrading Taiwan’s air defense capabilities.

“The United States will help facilitate stability across the Strait by giving Taipei the confidence needed to pursue constructive interactions with Beijing,” said Moriarty.



Moriarty assured those present that the security relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. goes far beyond weapons sales, and includes cooperative efforts towards technological and strategic innovation throughout the defense industry supply chain.

“Industry must look for new ways to apply existing technology to maximize the effectiveness of systems to bolster Taiwan’s self-defense. Those who share an interest in Taiwan’s security must work with Taiwan to ensure that its defense strategy, and the articles and services provided, support the move toward small, maneuverable, and survivable systems over large, expensive, prestige-enhancing platforms.”

Even in areas of force structure and leadership, the U.S. and Taiwan are increasing cooperation and exchange in a manner described by Moriarty as “robust."

“(The U.S. is) supporting Taiwan’s efforts to overhaul its reserve forces and enhance interoperability among its military services. We are assisting Taiwan with the development of an improved NCO corps. Through AIT, U.S. experts are also discussing new approaches to warfare with their Taiwan counterparts.”

Moriarty praised the Tsai administration’s efforts towards enhancing Taiwan’s domestic defense industry.



However he also cautioned that while future domestic defense projects may prove beneficial in the long term, credible deterrence capabilities are even more necessary in the short term, implying that Taiwan’s government should not shy away from defense spending on military equipment which the U.S. is already capable of providing.

“There is an urgency to this: Taiwan’s counterpart platforms no longer possess a quantitative advantage over the PLA…While we commend Taiwan for the considerable strides it has made, it can and must do more as the security threat against it continues to evolve.”

The AIT Chairman called Taiwan’s recent proposed 2019 defense budget, which includes a 5.6 percent increase over the previous year’s, a “step in the right direction.” He expressed his hope that the Legislative Yuan would approve of the budget plan.

Speaking to the Vice Minister of Defense, General Chang Guan-chung (張冠群), as a representative of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, he wished the General, his team, and the people of Taiwan all the best in cultivating a strong national defense capabilities.

The full address from Chairman Moriarty is available at the AIT website.