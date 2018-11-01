TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In a meeting with United States AMVETS National Commander Rege Riley, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked the military veterans organization for its continuous support of the island.

Each year, the group passes a motion encouraging the U.S. government to strengthen its military and security relations with Taiwan, the Liberty Times quoted the president as saying. The vocal support for the island was not limited to domestic meetings, but also extended to international events, Tsai remarked.

She added that Taiwan and the U.S. share the same values, and serve as the perfect partners to protect freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Looking ahead, Taiwan would continue to maintain close ties to AMVETS and deepen general partnership relations with the U.S., the Liberty Times reported.

Tsai also told Riley about her administration’s policies to take care of retired military personnel, including the creation of a long-term health support network.