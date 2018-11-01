  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan highly-ranked as good place to live as an atheist: report

International Humanist and Ethical Union names Taiwan, Belgium, Netherlands as top three places to live as an atheist

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 16:51
Taipei skyline (Image from MaxPixel)

Taipei skyline (Image from MaxPixel)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan alongside Belgium and the Netherlands have been named as the best places in the world to live as an atheist by the International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU).

Taiwan received the top score, “free and fair” in terms of systematic restrictions on those who lack religious beliefs in all four categories. The four categories are constitution and government, education and children’s rights, society and community, and expression and advocacy of humanist values.

The IHEU released “The Freedom of Thought Report 2018” in New York, U.S. on Oct. 29, with the report including for the first time complete country rankings of discrimination against atheists.

The report’s methodology is based overwhelmingly on verifiable laws and statements from leaders. In this way, the results were formed by looking for structural interference by religious groups in the legal system, provision of government services, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The ten best countries to live as an atheist are listed below:

  1. Belgium
  2. Netherlands
  3. Taiwan
  4. France
  5. Japan
  6. Nauru
  7. Sao Tome and Principe
  8. Norway
  9. U.S.
  10. Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The ten worst countries to live as an atheist are listed below:

  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Maldives
  5. Pakistan
  6. United Arab Emirates
  7. Mauritania
  8. Malaysia
  9. Sudan
  10. Brunei Darussalam.
Taiwan Number One
religious freedom
Religion in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Formal China-Vatican ties would send the wrong message: US academic
Formal China-Vatican ties would send the wrong message: US academic
2018/10/12 14:08
Taiwanese group in US reportedly converting Masonic lodge into Buddhist Temple
Taiwanese group in US reportedly converting Masonic lodge into Buddhist Temple
2018/10/09 13:47
Vatican concerned over jailed Catholics despite China-Vatican deal
Vatican concerned over jailed Catholics despite China-Vatican deal
2018/10/01 16:04
China-Vatican deal will not change Taiwan’s diplomatic status: report
China-Vatican deal will not change Taiwan’s diplomatic status: report
2018/09/20 11:43
Vatican, China on verge of agreement over bishops: reports
Vatican, China on verge of agreement over bishops: reports
2018/09/15 17:41