TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan alongside Belgium and the Netherlands have been named as the best places in the world to live as an atheist by the International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU).

Taiwan received the top score, “free and fair” in terms of systematic restrictions on those who lack religious beliefs in all four categories. The four categories are constitution and government, education and children’s rights, society and community, and expression and advocacy of humanist values.

The IHEU released “The Freedom of Thought Report 2018” in New York, U.S. on Oct. 29, with the report including for the first time complete country rankings of discrimination against atheists.

The report’s methodology is based overwhelmingly on verifiable laws and statements from leaders. In this way, the results were formed by looking for structural interference by religious groups in the legal system, provision of government services, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The ten best countries to live as an atheist are listed below:

Belgium Netherlands Taiwan France Japan Nauru Sao Tome and Principe Norway U.S. Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The ten worst countries to live as an atheist are listed below: