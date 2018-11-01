TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Zealand government announced today that six countries have completed the domestic approval procedures for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said it was happy about the developments and assured Taiwan will continue to seek support among member states. The ministry added Taiwan will continue to appeal for inclusion through a number of bilateral and multilateral channels.

According to CPTPP stipulations, as long as six of the 11 signatories complete domestic review procedures, the partnership will enter into effect after 60 days. New Zealand announced Australia was the sixth country to officially enter the accord after itself, Mexico, Japan, Singapore and Canada signed into agreement.

The first round of tariff downgrades will take place on December 30 meaning from next year, import and export costs between signatory states will be much lower.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said under the guidance of President Tsai and Premier William Lai, it will spare no efforts in pushing member countries to allow Taiwan to join. The ministry has requested the CPTPP opens up opportunities for new members to join as soon as possible, and wishes to demonstrate Taiwan’s willingness to accept the benefits of regional economic integration.

The ministry also added that it is working with Taiwanese offices abroad to persuade member countries into accepting Taiwan’s application, and hopes Taiwan can play a part in creating a prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific.

The CPTPP has been discussed for a number of years in various forms. It was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership up until January 2017 but became defunct after the U.S. withdrew under Donald Trump, meaning over 20 stipulations inserted by the Obama administration were shelved. It was revived in May 2017 as the CPTPP and provisions regarding ratification were amended so it could more easily come into effect.

Although initially touted as the biggest free trade deal to ever be negotiated, representing 40% of global GDP with the U.S.’s inclusion, the pact still represents a significant 14% of global GDP. In a video interview captured by Reuters, New Zealand Minister of Trade David Parker said it will benefit every person in New Zealand from farm owners to those on the factory floor.

Donald Trump first began to speak about the Trans-Pacific partnership in the run up to the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. He expressed vehement opposition and said he would rather seek bilateral trade deals with individual countries, but appeared to be confused about which states were party to it, describing it in the 2016 first round of Republic debates as a “back door” for China to exploit the economies of member states.

As China is not party to the agreement, lead economists have suggested it would be of great benefit for the U.S. to rejoin, especially given the disruptions to U.S. stock markets, government bonds and currency recent Chinese tariffs have caused. Other current member parties also pleaded with the U.S. to reconsider in September.

Taiwan’s chances of joining the partnership, however, still seem slim. Member country Australia killing its bilateral free trade deal with Taiwan earlier this year serves as evidence China still holds power over agreements it is not even party to. Whether the U.S. will rejoin and how this affects Taiwan’s opportunities are yet to be seen.