Trick-or-treat fears: China-made lollipops recalled over metal contamination

The problematic ‘My Little Pony’ and ‘Avengers Giant Pops’ have been recalled

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 16:00
'My Little Pony' and 'Avengers Giant Pops' lollipops reportedly contain metals (Photo/Food Standards Australia)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Australian households have been urged to throw out two types of China-made lollipops believed to pose safety risks, as kids roam the street searching for sweets this Halloween.

The dubious candies are “My Little Pony” and “Avengers Giant Pops,” distributed by Park Avenue Foods and available across the country from Priceline stores, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

A recall of the lollipops, which have an expiry date of July 1, 2020, has been issued by Food Standards Australia, which said in a notice that the recall is due to “the presence of foreign matter (metal)” and that consumption of the products could “cause injury,” reported The Chronicle.

Consumers are asked to return the lollipops and will receive a full refund, said Australia’s food authorities.
recall
lollipop
food safety

