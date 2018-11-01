  1. Home
  2. Politics

Vietnam should not worry about live-fire drills near Taiping Island: Taiwan

Coast Guard exercises scheduled for Nov.21-23

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 15:54
Taiwanese coast guard staff on Taiping Island.

Taiwanese coast guard staff on Taiping Island. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After expressions of concern by Vietnam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday that other countries should not be worried about live-fire drills planned for Taiping Island later this month.

The island, also known as Itu Aba, is one of many islands in the South China Sea claimed by a variety of adjacent countries. The largest of the Spratly Islands, Taiping lies 1,600 kilometers from Kaohsiung and hosts about 200 Taiwanese troops, though it has no civilian residents.

The Coast Guard Administration confirmed Thursday it would hold the drills in the area on November 21-23 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

As Vietnam in the past usually lodged protests following such maneuvers, MOFA said the drills were routine and part of the exercising of Taiwan’s sovereignty so other countries should regard it in a rational manner.

The coast guard holds live-fire exercises in the South China Sea on a regular annual basis, and it said this time was no different, with no plans to reschedule them even though they would occur just days before the November 24 regional and local elections.
Taiping Island
Itu Aba
Spratly Islands
MOFA
Coast Guard
Vietnam
South China Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan congratulates Jair Bolsonaro over Brazil election victory
Taiwan congratulates Jair Bolsonaro over Brazil election victory
2018/10/30 10:33
China might use Taiwan to divert attention from domestic troubles: Foreign Minister
China might use Taiwan to divert attention from domestic troubles: Foreign Minister
2018/10/27 15:23
AIT Director lauds Taiwan's efforts to foster young talent from Pacific Islands
AIT Director lauds Taiwan's efforts to foster young talent from Pacific Islands
2018/10/24 17:15
Vietnamese woman throws shoe at congressional delegation in protest of land compensation
Vietnamese woman throws shoe at congressional delegation in protest of land compensation
2018/10/23 19:48
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
2018/10/23 15:18