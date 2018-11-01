TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After expressions of concern by Vietnam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday that other countries should not be worried about live-fire drills planned for Taiping Island later this month.

The island, also known as Itu Aba, is one of many islands in the South China Sea claimed by a variety of adjacent countries. The largest of the Spratly Islands, Taiping lies 1,600 kilometers from Kaohsiung and hosts about 200 Taiwanese troops, though it has no civilian residents.

The Coast Guard Administration confirmed Thursday it would hold the drills in the area on November 21-23 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

As Vietnam in the past usually lodged protests following such maneuvers, MOFA said the drills were routine and part of the exercising of Taiwan’s sovereignty so other countries should regard it in a rational manner.

The coast guard holds live-fire exercises in the South China Sea on a regular annual basis, and it said this time was no different, with no plans to reschedule them even though they would occur just days before the November 24 regional and local elections.