TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Last night, two cute kids were seen dressed as a driver's worst nightmare - a traffic camera - to spook motorists out of their socks for Halloween, however their parent may have made a few moving violations in the process.

Possibly inspired by an incident earlier this month in which a driver set fire to a speeding camera to get out of a hefty ticket, video has surfaced was posted yesterday on Baoyuan Commune (爆怨公社) of two small kids dressed as traffic cameras, complete with bright yellow and black stripes.

Above the Facebook post, the father of the children wrote:

"The number of speeding tickets issued a year is countless. It just happens to be Halloween. Frighten the motorists. Done."

In the video, the two little tykes can be seen standing on the side of the road at night with their little faces protruding through a slot in the boxes used to simulate the traffic cameras. One of the "cameras" sits perfectly still, while the other has a hard time staying in characters and swivels toward the camera held by a parent. An adult accompanying them sets off a flash, as motorists whiz by, perhaps to simulate a traffic camera capturing the moment they exceeded the speed limit.

With the 18,000 likes and counting, many netizens found the boxy duo cute:

"Really creative."

"So cute."

"Very talented."

"These two cute kids win first place for Halloween."

Ironically, at the end of the video, a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet makes an illegal U-turn and drives the wrong way to take photos of this kids with his cell phone.

The video can be seen in its entirety on the Baoyuan Commune Facebook page.



Still from Baoyuan Commune Facebook page.

