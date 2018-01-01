  1. Home
  2. Society

Two Taiwanese kids dress as speeding cameras for Halloween, parent chided for traffic violations

Two cute Taiwanese kids dressed as speeding cameras spook motorists over Halloween, father called out for violating traffic laws

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 15:22
Two kids dressed as traffic cameras. (Images from Baoyuan Community)

Two kids dressed as traffic cameras. (Images from Baoyuan Community)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Last night, two cute kids were seen dressed as a driver's worst nightmare - a traffic camera - to spook motorists out of their socks for Halloween, however their parent may have made a few moving violations in the process. 

Possibly inspired by an incident earlier this month in which a driver set fire to a speeding camera to get out of a hefty ticket, video has surfaced was posted yesterday on Baoyuan Commune (爆怨公社) of two small kids dressed as traffic cameras, complete with bright yellow and black stripes. 

Above the Facebook post, the father of the children wrote:

"The number of speeding tickets issued a year is countless. It just happens to be Halloween. Frighten the motorists. Done."

In the video, the two little tykes can be seen standing on the side of the road at night with their little faces protruding through a slot in the boxes used to simulate the traffic cameras. One of the "cameras" sits perfectly still, while the other has a hard time staying in characters and swivels toward the camera held by a parent. An adult accompanying them sets off a flash, as motorists whiz by, perhaps to simulate a traffic camera capturing the moment they exceeded the speed limit. 

With the 18,000 likes and counting, many netizens found the boxy duo cute:

"Really creative."

"So cute."

"Very talented."

"These two cute kids win first place for Halloween."

Ironically, at the end of the video, a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet makes an illegal U-turn and drives the wrong way to take photos of this kids with his cell phone.

The video can be seen in its entirety on the Baoyuan Commune Facebook page

 
Still from Baoyuan Commune Facebook page. 
 

 
halloween
Halloween costumes
Halloween in Taiwan
prank
prankster

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Small fries spotted in Taipei during Halloween
Photo of the Day: Small fries spotted in Taipei during Halloween
2018/10/31 14:38
Enter Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest Today!
Enter Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest Today!
2018/10/30 15:58
Photo of the Day: Starbucks siren spotted during Halloween in Taipei
Photo of the Day: Starbucks siren spotted during Halloween in Taipei
2018/10/30 14:49
Taiwan amusement park plunged into darkness during Halloween party
Taiwan amusement park plunged into darkness during Halloween party
2018/10/27 20:19
Top Halloween parties in Taipei 
Top Halloween parties in Taipei 
2018/10/24 17:09